UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Liquid Hydrocarbon Production Drops By 8.8% To 1.86Mln Bpd In June - NPD

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Norway's Liquid Hydrocarbon Production Drops by 8.8% to 1.86Mln Bpd in June - NPD

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Norway's average daily production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and condensate fell by more than eight percent when compared to May figures and has reached 1.857 million barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.

"Preliminary production figures for June 2020 show an average daily production of 1 857 000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate," the NPD said in a press release.

In May, the daily production of liquid hydrocarbon amounted to over 2 million barrels per day.

According to the NPD, the June figures are 4.2 percent less than the forecast.

In particular, the production of oil fell by 12 percent, from 1.753 million barrels per day in May to 1.543 million barrels per day in June.

In late April, the Norwegian Oil and Energy Ministry announced that the country would be cutting oil production from June to December 2020. Oslo plans to decrease daily oil production by 250,000 barrels per day in June and by 134,000 barrels per day in the second half of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Norway Oil Oslo April May June December Gas 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

36 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.