MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Norway's average daily production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and condensate was 2.04 barrels per day, which is 3 percent decrease in comparison to February's data, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday

"Preliminary production figures for March 2020 show an average daily production of 2 038 000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate, which is a decrease of 64 000 barrels per day compared to February," NPD said in a press release.

In February, Norway's daily production of liquid hydrocarbon was 2.1 million barrels per day.

According to NPD, Norway's oil production in March is 4.4 percent lower than the company's forecast. In addition, the production this year is 3.4 percent lower than the NPD's forecast. The company is citing technical problems "on some fields" as the reason for such figures.