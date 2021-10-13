UrduPoint.com

Norway's New Government To Continue Licensing Oil Exploration Near Coastline

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The incoming Norwegian government, which will be formed in the coming days, intends to maintain the practice of issuing licenses for oil exploration and development of the Norwegian continental shelf, according to the political program of the new cabinet presented on Wednesday.

"The government will continue to maintain high activity on the Norwegian shelf. The system of issuing licenses will remain. The issuance of permits for oil exploration in the new areas will continue," the program read.

However, the new Norwegian government intends to cooperate with industry representatives to reduce harmful emissions associated with shelf development by 50% by 2030.

The Socialist Left Party has criticized this decision, calling for a reduction of Norwegian shelf development.

The parliamentary elections on September 13 resulted in the Labour Party gaining 26.4% of the vote against the ruling Conservative Party's 20.5%. The composition of the new government is expected to be announced on Thursday.

