UrduPoint.com

Norway's Prime Minister, EU Commission President Did Not Discuss Price Caps On Gas - Oslo

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Norway's Prime Minister, EU Commission President Did Not Discuss Price Caps on Gas - Oslo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not discuss the imposition of price caps on gas during a telephone conversation, the Norwegian cabinet said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Stoere told the Financial Times newspaper that the Norwegian government could agree to a voluntary price cap.

"Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon on the difficult energy situation in Europe... Prime Minister Stoere noted that it is the gas producers who can make agreements with consumers in Europe. Price caps on gas were not a topic of discussion," the cabinet said on the website.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen said that the European Commission will propose a price cap on Russian gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports.

Last Friday, von der Leyen said that the European Union might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions against the country.

Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been growing as part of a global trend of post-COVID recovery. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

As part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, some EU countries, including Germany and France, are looking into the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons. This measure has raised concern among climate activists since it contradicts the European Green Deal, adopted in 2019, which aims to cut carbon emissions and build a resource-efficient and eco-friendly economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis France European Union Oil Germany Price Gas 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

5 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

5 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

5 hours ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

5 hours ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

5 hours ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.