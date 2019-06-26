UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Allowed To Again Invest In Walmart

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:13 PM

Norway's sovereign wealth fund allowed to again invest in Walmart

Norway's central bank said Tuesday that the country's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will once again be able to invest in Walmart and five other companies which had been excluded on ethical grounds

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Norway's central bank said Tuesday that the country's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will once again be able to invest in Walmart and five other companies which had been excluded on ethical grounds.

The Norwegian fund, which manages more than $1 trillion in assets, withdrew from the American retail giant in 2006 "based on an assessment of serious or systematic violations of human rights", relating to poor working conditions within the company and lack of monitoring of supply chains.

The Council on Ethics, an advisory body that guides the fund's investments, ruled that "the grounds for exclusion are no longer present", according to a statement released by the Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund.

The decision concerns Walmart's American parent company and the group's Mexican subsidiary.

The central bank is also opening the door for the fund to invest in two branches of the Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto, Canadian fertiliser company Nutrien, Mexican conglomerate Carso and American defence firm General Dynamics.

Rio Tinto had been excluded due to the company's environmental impact in Indonesia, Carso for the production of tobacco, Nutrien for its operations in Western Sahara and General Dynamics for the company's production of cluster munitions.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund manages the country's oil revenues in order to finance the country's generous welfare state when its oil and gas wells run dry.

It is governed by ethical guidelines that prohibit it from investing in companies guilty of gross human rights violations, those that manufacture weapons that violate "fundamental humanitarian principles," or companies producing coal or tobacco.

Having investments in more than 9,000 companies, the fund controls the equivalent of 1.4 percent of the world's market capitalisation, and its decisions are often followed by other investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Poor Company Oil Bank Indonesia Gas Market From Walmart

Recent Stories

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

6 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

14 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

11 minutes ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

11 minutes ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

23 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.