Ealth fund grew in value by 131 billion euros in the first half of the year, the country's central bank said in a statement on Tuesday

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Oil producer Norway's sovereign wealth fund grew in value by 131 billion euros in the first half of the year, the country's central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The performance, lifted by the financial markets, represented a return of 10 percent and helped boost the fund's value to 15,299 billion kroner (1,332 billion euros) at the end of June.

In six months, the fund has almost wiped out the huge 1,637 billion kroner loss incurred last year as a result of the war in Ukraine and the global economic downturn.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund is the world's biggest, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, just ahead of two Chinese funds.

Fuelled by revenues from Norway's state-owned oil and gas companies, the fund is aimed at financing future spending in the generous welfare state.

Since the start of the year, the vast fund has also benefited from the weakening of the krone, which has increased the value of assets held in dollars, euros and other foreign currencies.

Norges Bank had been set to publish its half-year results on Wednesday. It did not give a reason for publishing the results on Tuesday.