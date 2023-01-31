UrduPoint.com

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Loses $164 Bn In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 bn in 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164 billion) in 2022, citing volatile markets

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164 billion) in 2022, citing volatile markets.

"The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," Nicolai Tangen, CEO Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management which manages the fund, said in a statement.

The return on investment was -14.1 percent.

"All the sectors in the equity market had negative returns, with the exception of energy," Tangen said.

At the end of 2022, the fund which is financed from taxes paid by the nation's oil and gas industry still amounted to 12.43 trillion kroner (about $1.2 trillion).

That is still higher than the 12.34 trillion kroner the fund held at the end of 2021, thanks to 1.09 trillion kroner in new tax inflows.

Currency fluctuations also boosted the fund's value by 642 billion kroner.

According to the fund, 69.8 percent of assets were in equities, 27.5 percent in fixed income, 2.7 percent in real estate, and 0.1 percent in renewable energy infrastructure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Oil Bank Same Gas Market All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

8 minutes ago
 NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for ..

NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for HEC officers

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

50 minutes ago
 Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

11 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.