Norwegian company gets contract to produce electricity from Solid waste.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudy Pervaiz Elahi chaired the meeting and allowed contract to Norwegian company.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2022) The Punjab government on Thursday approved energy production from the solid waste.

The latest reports suggested that ENATE, the Norwegian company, said that it could produce 55 Megawatts electricity from 1200 ton solid waste in the provincial metropolis.

They said that ENATE would initially invest 250 million Dollars on this project in the country.

It may be mentioned here that solid waste is a big issue for safety of the environment as hundreds of tons of solid waste are collected and shifted to different places in the city on daily basis. This is first kind of project which is going to start soon.