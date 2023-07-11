Open Menu

Norwegian DNO Announces Largest Hydrocarbon Discovery In 10 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Norway's oil and gas operator, DNO ASA, has discovered gas and condensate reserves on the Carmen prospect in the Norwegian North Sea, which is the biggest discovery on the country's continental shelf since 2013, the company said on Monday.

According to the preliminary evaluation of the company, the discovery indicates gross recoverable resources at 120-230 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

"At 175 MMboe, the mid-point of this range, Carmen ranks as the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since 2013," the company said in a statement.

Following the announcement, DNO shares jumped 11% at the Stockholm Stock Exchange on Monday.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas company operating in the North Sea, middle East and West Africa. It was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo.

