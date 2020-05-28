UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Enters 'hibernation' To Ride Out Virus Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:38 PM

Norwegian enters 'hibernation' to ride out virus crisis

Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Thursday it was now in "hibernation", hoping to ride out the devastation inflicted on aviation by the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the low-cost carrier deeper into loss

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Thursday it was now in "hibernation", hoping to ride out the devastation inflicted on aviation by the coronavirus pandemic which pushed the low-cost carrier deeper into loss.

Norwegian had predicted a weak quarter and posted a loss of 3.28 billion kroner (302 million Euros, $333 million) for the three months to March, compared to a loss of 1.98 billion a year earlier.

Sales dropped 19 percent to 6.5 billion kroner.

The earnings report comes only weeks after shareholders approved a rescue plan that would enable it to receive state aid and continue to operate.

Under the rescue plan, Europe's third-biggest low-cost carrier is to convert into shares around 10 billion kroner of debt held by bondholders and leasing companies and raise between 300 and 400 million kroner in fresh capital via the issue of new shares.

Failure to obtain the funds would have resulted in bankruptcy for the airline, which has already cut 4,700 staff.

"Norwegian has gone into hibernation after taking drastic measures to preserve liquidity," Norwegian said in a statement Thursday.

"Our goal is to ensure that Norwegian has a strong position in the future airline industry with a clear direction and strategy," CEO Jacob Schram said in the statement.

"As soon as the world returns to normalcy, we will be prepared to return with improved service to our customers," he said.

Out of Norwegian's 147 aircraft only seven are currently flying and 80 percent of the carrier's staff are on short-time work.

Even before the virus pandemic, Norwegian's financial position had been increasingly precarious as the pioneer of long-distance low cost flights paid the price for an ambitious expansion gamble that has left the company with substantial debt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Company Price March Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Supp ..

1 minute ago

Stimulus economic plan needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordi ..

1 minute ago

PDMA issues rain alert from Thursday to Tuesday in ..

1 minute ago

Corona Virus patients showing concern over health ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.