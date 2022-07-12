UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Equinor Shuts Down Part Of Sleipner Deposit Due To Gas Leak

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Norwegian energy giant Equinor said on Tuesday that it has shut down a part of the Sleipner gas deposit due to a gas leak.

"A gas leak in a contained area related to a turbine on Sleipner A was reported in the morning of 11 July. The incident was quickly clarified... Work is ongoing to safely resume normal operation," the statement read.

The malfunction has been localized and will be repaired, the Norwegian state gas transportation company Gassco said.

Last week, Equinor announced its plans to suspend extraction at several fields, including Sleipner, starting on June 9. The reasons were not disclosed at that time.

As Equinor noted, while resuming the platform's operation Monday night, another gas leak was detected at the Sleipner R platform. No personnel were injured in either incident, the company added.

