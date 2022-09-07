UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Country May Agree To Put Limits On Gas Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Country May Agree to Put Limits on Gas Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Norway doe not exclude the possibility the country can agree to a voluntary cap on gas prices, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday.

"I am not closing the door to any ideas that can take Europe forward.

It's in Norway's profound interest that we reduce instability, that we increase reliability for our allies and partners," the prime minister told the Financial Times when asked if Norway can voluntarily agree to a gas price cap.

At the same time, the minister noted that the EU is receiving gas from new suppliers in the US and the middle East and should not make hasty decisions that could jeopardize this.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Norway Same Price Middle East Gas From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

34 minutes ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.