Norwegian Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Country May Agree to Put Limits on Gas Prices

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Norway doe not exclude the possibility the country can agree to a voluntary cap on gas prices, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday.

"I am not closing the door to any ideas that can take Europe forward.

It's in Norway's profound interest that we reduce instability, that we increase reliability for our allies and partners," the prime minister told the Financial Times when asked if Norway can voluntarily agree to a gas price cap.

At the same time, the minister noted that the EU is receiving gas from new suppliers in the US and the middle East and should not make hasty decisions that could jeopardize this.