UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Scatec Solar Buys Hydropower Firm For $1.2 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:35 PM

Norwegian Scatec Solar buys hydropower firm for $1.2 bn

Norwegian solar power producer Scatec Solar announced Friday it would acquire compatriot hydropower firm SN Power for $1.17 billion, aiming to become a global player "in solar, hydro, wind and storage solutions"

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Norwegian solar power producer Scatec Solar announced Friday it would acquire compatriot hydropower firm SN Power for $1.17 billion, aiming to become a global player "in solar, hydro, wind and storage solutions".

Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar, said hydropower and solar panels were "complementary technologies, resulting in new project opportunities".

"For instance floating solar on hydro reservoirs," he said in a statement.

Carlsen added that he hoped the deal would pave the way for a "geographical expansion into growth markets in South East Asia and Sub-Sahara Africa.

" The company said it had signed a binding agreement with state-owned investment fund Norfund, current owner of SN Power.

Once the acquisition is complete, the combined company will have 450 employees and power plants in 14 countries.

To reflect its more diverse assets, Scatec Solar also said it will change its name to Scatec.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Company Market Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y9a Quad Camera Reaches New Heights in Phot ..

7 minutes ago

Ultra-Function, Ultimate Fun OPPO F17 Pro will be ..

42 minutes ago

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastati ..

51 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

1 hour ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

1 hour ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.