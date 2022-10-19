UrduPoint.com

Not All EU Countries Support Proposal To Limit Gas Prices At TTF Hub - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Not all member states of the European Union are supporting the European Commission's proposal to limit gas prices via the TTF exchange, an EU official told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the European Commission proposed to put in place a mechanism to limit gas prices via the TTF exchange that can be triggered when necessary.

