Notification Circulating On Social Media About Petroleum Prices Is 'fake': Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The finance ministry on Saturday clarified that the notification circulating on social media about the increase in petroleum prices is "fake".

According to the official of the finance ministry, there is no change made in current petroleum prices.

The government, the other day decided to keep the existing prices of petrol and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people.

According to the statement issued on March 31, these prices would be applicable from April 1, 2023, and will remain in force till April 15, 2023.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at the current level and it would be available at the existing price of Rs 293.00 per litre. Meanwhile, the petrol will be sold at the existing price of Rs 272.00 per litre.

However, the government extended the relief by reducing Rs 10 in the purchase of kerosene oil and light diesel oil. The new price of kerosene oil is Rs 180.29 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 174.68 per litre.

