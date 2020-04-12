Novak Confident Fuel Price Hike in Russia in 2020 Will Not Exceed Inflation, May Stay Same

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The fuel price growth rate in Russia in 2020 will not be higher than the inflation, and it may even remain at the current level until the end of the year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Over the past year, our average gas prices have increased by about 2 percent year-on-year..., diesel prices remained at about the same level, which is below inflation. I'm sure that this year the growth rate will not be higher than the inflation, or maybe just stay at the current level," Novak said in a televised interview.

The minister went on to say that Russia would successfully cope with the current situation in the oil market and would be able to restore its economy.

"I'm sure that we can do it. We've got everything for this ” the desire, competencies, and support from the country's government, the prime minister and the president," Novak added.

The official particularly noted Russian President Vladimir Putin's support in negotiations on the OPEC+ agreement in light of Mexico's unwillingness to participate in it. Putin is in constant contact with the United States and Saudi Arabia as well.

"Therefore, I believe that with such a teamwork approach we will overcome all the problems and will be able to restore the economy as we recover and resolve coronavirus issues," Novak said.