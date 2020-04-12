UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Confident Fuel Price Hike In Russia In 2020 Will Not Exceed Inflation, May Stay Same

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Novak Confident Fuel Price Hike in Russia in 2020 Will Not Exceed Inflation, May Stay Same

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The fuel price growth rate in Russia in 2020 will not be higher than the inflation, and it may even remain at the current level until the end of the year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Over the past year, our average gas prices have increased by about 2 percent year-on-year..., diesel prices remained at about the same level, which is below inflation. I'm sure that this year the growth rate will not be higher than the inflation, or maybe just stay at the current level," Novak said in a televised interview.

The minister went on to say that Russia would successfully cope with the current situation in the oil market and would be able to restore its economy.

"I'm sure that we can do it. We've got everything for this ” the desire, competencies, and support from the country's government, the prime minister and the president," Novak added.

The official particularly noted Russian President Vladimir Putin's support in negotiations on the OPEC+ agreement in light of Mexico's unwillingness to participate in it. Putin is in constant contact with the United States and Saudi Arabia as well.

"Therefore, I believe that with such a teamwork approach we will overcome all the problems and will be able to restore the economy as we recover and resolve coronavirus issues," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Same Price United States Saudi Arabia Mexico May Gas Sunday 2020 Market All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Police adopts remote money deposits for inma ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation launches helicopter message to ..

48 minutes ago

Kasuri Family and Mahmud Ali Kasuri Welfare Trust ..

51 minutes ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

3 hours ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.