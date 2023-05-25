Novak Expects Brent Oil Price to Rise Above $80 Per Barrel by End of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Brent crude oil price will exceed $80 per barrel by the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

The average price of Brent oil for the past six months has been about $80 per barrel, the official said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"It is hard to predict. I think that the price will be slightly higher than $80 per barrel, and I hope that demand will still grow in summer," Novak said.