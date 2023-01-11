UrduPoint.com

Novak Expects Reduction In Discount Of Russian Oil Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Novak Expects Reduction in Discount of Russian Oil Price

High discount on Russian oil in comparison to global price is connected with high cost of freight, but will decrease in the future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) High discount on Russian oil in comparison to global price is connected with high cost of freight, but will decrease in the future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As for oil, the main problem is a high discount as a result of the high freight costs, it has increased due to the risks that carriers and counterparties are experiencing regarding possible sanctions in accordance with the fact that they do not set a price ceiling. I hope that this situation will be temporary and the discount will decrease over time, just like in 2022," Novak said.

According to the Russian official, the main risks are the discount and the embargo on the supply of petroleum products and the price cap, so it is necessary to take all measures to ensure supplies to new markets, logistics, transportation.

