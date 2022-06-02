Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in June

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Oil production in Russia rose in May after a decline in April and will further grow in June, reaching an equilibrium that meets current conditions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We had a slight decrease in production in March and April. In May, we have already partially restored production, in the first days of June we see an even greater recovery. That is, we find an equilibrium regarding the situation that has developed due to restrictions and changes in supply chains, an increase in the cost of freight.

And I think that in June we will have the maximum recovery relative to previous levels," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The growth of world oil demand this year will be 3.5-4 million barrels per day, Novak believes.

"In my opinion and in the opinion of the participants of today's ministerial meeting, the market is quite balanced. We see that this year the total increase in demand will be about 3.5-4 million barrels per day," he said.