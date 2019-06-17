Novak Holding Talks in Iran With Oil Minister Zangeneh - Russian Energy Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is holding talks in Iran with the country's oil minister, Bijan Zangeneh, shortly before a meeting of the intergovernmental commission, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Twitter

A meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held on June 18 in Isfahan.

"Alexander Novak is holding talks with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh on the eve of the 15th anniversary meeting of the permanent Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation," the ministry said.