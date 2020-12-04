Novak Hopes OPEC+ Will Reach Oil Output Decrease of 2Mln Barrels Per Day by April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has expressed hope that the OPEC+ nations will manage to reach the earlier agreed oil production decrease of 2 million barrels per day by April.

"I hope that will happen within a quarter, and by decreasing [the oil output] by 500,000 barrels per day each month we will reach the [decrease] level of 2 million barrels per day by April, if no force majeure takes place," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on late Thursday.