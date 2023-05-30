Novak Instructs Manufacturers to Ensure Regular Fuel Stock Sales - Russian Cabinet

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the fuel market and instructed manufactures to ensure stable and regular sales of fuel of the stock market, the Russian Cabinet said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the fuel market and instructed manufactures to ensure stable and regular sales of fuel of the stock market, the Russian Cabinet said on Tuesday.

Novak "instructed manufacturers to ensure uniform and regular sales of gasoline and diesel fuel on the stock market to cover the needs of the domestic market, including independent gas stations," the statement said.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister added that it is necessary to monitor prices at gas stations and in the wholesale segment.