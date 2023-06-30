Novak Instructs Oil Industry to Prioritize Petrol Supply to Russian Market - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed oil companies to prioritize petrol supplies to the domestic market, even when exports are more profitable, the Russian Cabinet said on Friday.

"Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the situation on the oil products market...

He instructed oil companies to give priority to the supply of gasoline to the domestic market, even in a situation where exports seem more profitable, and urged them not to extract momentary benefits to the detriment of Russian fuel consumers," the statement said.

Novak also instructed to work out quotas for the export of petroleum products by oil companies, the Cabinet added.