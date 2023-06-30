Open Menu

Novak Instructs Oil Industry To Prioritize Petrol Supply To Russian Market - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Novak Instructs Oil Industry to Prioritize Petrol Supply to Russian Market - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed oil companies to prioritize petrol supplies to the domestic market, even when exports are more profitable, the Russian Cabinet said on Friday.

"Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the situation on the oil products market...

He instructed oil companies to give priority to the supply of gasoline to the domestic market, even in a situation where exports seem more profitable, and urged them not to extract momentary benefits to the detriment of Russian fuel consumers," the statement said.

Novak also instructed to work out quotas for the export of petroleum products by oil companies, the Cabinet added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Exports Russia Oil Market Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

21 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

21 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

22 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

22 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

22 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

23 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

1 day ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 day ago

More Stories From Business