Novak, Iranian Oil Minister Discussed Cooperation In Fuel, Energy Sector - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Novak, Iranian Oil Minister Discussed Cooperation in Fuel, Energy Sector - Energy Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh discussed cooperation in priority investment projects, including in the fuel and energy sector, as well as the work of countries in the framework of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh discussed cooperation in priority investment projects, including in the fuel and energy sector, as well as the work of countries in the framework of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The ministerial meeting was held on the eve of the 15th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, to be held on June 18 in Isfahan.

"The ministers discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the framework of the intergovernmental commission, the implementation of priority investment projects, including in the fuel and energy sector. In addition, the talks touched upon the cooperation between Russia and Iran under the OPEC-non-OPEC deal, in the GECF and the situation on global oil markets in general," the ministry said.

