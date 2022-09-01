UrduPoint.com

Novak, Mitsui Chief Discuss Development Of Oil, Gas Projects - Russian Government

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Novak, Mitsui Chief Discuss Development of Oil, Gas Projects - Russian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Mitsui Executive Managing Officer Motoyasu Nozaki discussed business bilateral cooperation between Russia and Japan in the energy sector, as well as the development of a number of joint oil and gas projects, in particular Sakhalin-2, Arctic LNG 2 and Yamal LNG, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, during a meeting with Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui, Motoyasu Nozaki, discussed business bilateral cooperation between Russia and Japan in the energy sector, as well as issues related to the continuation of the company's work in Russia," it said.

"The focus was further development of joint projects for the production and processing of gas in Sakhalin, in particular within the framework of the Sakhalin-2 PSA, as well as under the Arctic LNG 2 and Yamal LNG projects."

Novak expressed hope for a comprehensive intensification of cooperation with Mitsui in the energy sector, primarily in the investment and technology areas, and also extended an invitation to Motoyasu Nozaki to take part in the International Forum Russian Energy Week-2022, which will be held from October 12-14 in Moscow.

