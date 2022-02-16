Novak Notes Importance of Brussels' Decision to Classify Nuclear, Gas Energy as Clean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The decision of the European Commission to classify nuclear energy and gas as clean energy sources is important, with Russia expecting this standard to come into force in the next six months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"It is important that early this year the European Commission approved the classification of clean energy sources, including nuclear power and gas. We expect that in the next six months the new standard will come into force," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.