UrduPoint.com

Novak Notes Importance Of Brussels' Decision To Classify Nuclear, Gas Energy As Clean

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Novak Notes Importance of Brussels' Decision to Classify Nuclear, Gas Energy as Clean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The decision of the European Commission to classify nuclear energy and gas as clean energy sources is important, with Russia expecting this standard to come into force in the next six months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"It is important that early this year the European Commission approved the classification of clean energy sources, including nuclear power and gas. We expect that in the next six months the new standard will come into force," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Nuclear Gas

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

19 minutes ago
 Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in ..

Indian paramilitary vehicle hits, injures woman in Srinagar

5 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

34 minutes ago
 Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more ..

Olympic snowboard king Su Yiming showcases a more confident China

5 minutes ago
 Rapist convicted in sargodha

Rapist convicted in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Ta ..

Kremlin Welcomes Biden's Readiness for Security Talks With Russia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>