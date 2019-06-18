UrduPoint.com
Novak Notes Offers On Russian-Iranian Cooperation On Developing Fields In Caspian Region

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:35 PM

ISHAFAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) There is a range of offers on Russian and Iranian companies' cooperation on developing fields in the Caspian Sea region, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"There is a range of offers on developing fields together with Iranian companies.

But this is still at the level of discussions, so we will be able to discuss it in more detail afterwards, when there are specific offers on cooperation between companies," Novak told reporters, when asked about Russian-Iranian projects in the Caspian Sea region.

