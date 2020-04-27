Novak Notes Oil Demand Growth in Some Countries in Central, Northern Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Oil demand seems to be growing in some countries in Central and Northern Europe, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We have seen information just today that there are some positive signs of demand growth in countries in Central and Northern Europe.

The demand decrease at service stations was reaching 70 percent, and today we see that in some countries it is now falling by 60-65 percent only. This is a positive development, I believe it will give a positive signal to the market," Novak said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

The duration of the toughest period for the oil market will depend on further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and on the global quarantines, the Russian minister noted.