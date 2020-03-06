UrduPoint.com
Novak On Sharp Drop In Oil Prices: It Could Be Speculative Moves

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:05 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The sharp fall in oil prices at the OPEC+ decision to abolish production restrictions under the oil cut deal could be an emotional assessment, there are too many speculative factors on the market at present, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday.

"Let's see how the market reacts, it is very volatile. Maybe it is an emotional assessment today. I can't speak for the market, because there are too many speculative factors among other reasons," Novak said following OPEC+ emergency meeting in Vienna.

Oil prices accelerated their fall to 8.5 percent on the OPEC+ oil cut deal news, as the Brent crude fell below $46 per barrel for the first time since June 2017.

