Novak Praises OPEC+ Deal Implementation, Says 9Mln Bpd of Oil Removed From Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak praised on Monday the high level of implementation of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, adding that producers have removed around 9 million barrels of oil per day from the market.

"In general, the level of compliance with the deal is rather high ... Around 9 million barrels per day is removed from the market, this is a very high rate," Novak said at a press conference.