Novak, Russian Oil Companies Did Not Discuss Return to OPEC+ Deal on Thursday - Dyukov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian energy Minister Alexander Novak, and the heads of Russian oil companies did not discuss the possible return to the OPEC+ deal at a meeting on Thursday, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said.

"We did not even discuss this, because we were not the initiators of the withdrawal from this agreement," Dyukov told reporters in Moscow.

On March 6, the OPEC+ countries were unable to agree either to change the parameters of the existing deal to reduce oil production, or to extend it. As a result, restrictions on oil production by the member countries of the former alliance will be lifted from April 1.