Novak, Saudi Minister Continued Talks After OPEC+ Meeting Ended With No Document - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman continued discussing the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal on Wednesday after the monitoring committee finished its session without issuing any recommendation on deal parameters for April, sources in different delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman continued discussing the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal on Wednesday after the monitoring committee finished its session without issuing any recommendation on deal parameters for April, sources in different delegations told Sputnik.

"Russia and Saudi Arabia continued negotiations after yesterday's session of the committee," a source said.

Two more sources confirmed the information but did not provide further details.

A source also told Sputnik that most of the OPEC+ nations believe the oil production should be increased by 0.5 million barrels daily in April.

