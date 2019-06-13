UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Says Discussed With Sefcovic In Detail Options To Supply Gas To Europe After 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:38 PM

Novak Says Discussed With Sefcovic in Detail Options to Supply Gas to Europe After 2019

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that at a meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, options for gas supplies to Europe after 2019 had been discussed in detail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that at a meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, options for gas supplies to Europe after 2019 had been discussed in detail.

"We discussed today in great detail what options may be from January 1, 2020, on signing a new contract for gas transit through Ukraine," Novak told reporters after talks with Sefcovic, commenting on whether Russia had a backup option in case of absence of agreements with Ukraine on the future transit.

He said he had not discussed with Sefcovic specific parameters of gas supplies through Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe January May Gas 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan can progress only with Islamic system : L ..

25 seconds ago

7th death anniversary of Mehdi Hassan observed

26 seconds ago

Veteran Lawyer Appointed Greece's Interim Interior ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's 3rd Okean-Сlass Patrol Ship to Be Floate ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 13 June 2019

2 minutes ago

141 power pilferers caught in Multan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.