Novak Says Discussed With Sefcovic in Detail Options to Supply Gas to Europe After 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that at a meeting with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Thursday, options for gas supplies to Europe after 2019 had been discussed in detail.

"We discussed today in great detail what options may be from January 1, 2020, on signing a new contract for gas transit through Ukraine," Novak told reporters after talks with Sefcovic, commenting on whether Russia had a backup option in case of absence of agreements with Ukraine on the future transit.

He said he had not discussed with Sefcovic specific parameters of gas supplies through Ukraine.