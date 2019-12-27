UrduPoint.com
Novak Says Naftogaz-Gazprom Contract On Gas Transit Mutually Beneficial, Acceptable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Novak Says Naftogaz-Gazprom Contract on Gas Transit Mutually Beneficial, Acceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Conditions set out by Ukraine's Naftogaz to Russia's Gazprom for gas transit are mutually beneficial and acceptable for both parties, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"Gazprom and Naftogaz will sign a contract for the provision of services as an organization that will act as an organizer of transit. These are commercial agreements. They are absolutely mutually beneficial for both sides. ... They are economically mutually beneficial and acceptable to both sides," Novak said.

