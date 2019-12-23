UrduPoint.com
Novak Says Nord Stream 2 To Be Competed Soon Despite Various Challenges Project Faced

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russia's Energy Ministry expects the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be completed soon, despite the numerous challenges the project faced, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Russia's RBK broadcaster.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been met with several challenges to its construction, including the United States Congress recently approving sanctions on companies involved in the project and the delay in Denmark granting a permit for the pipeline to be constructed through its territories.

"Despite all of the factors that have been working against the project, we expect the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be completed soon," Novak said.

He added that the pipeline was a strategic project in which many European and Russian energy companies saw profitable and were interested in.

