Novak Says Power Of Siberia 2 For Gas Supplies From Russia Via Mongolia To China Promising

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Novak Says Power of Siberia 2 for Gas Supplies From Russia via Mongolia to China Promising

The Power of Siberia 2 project for gas supplies from Russia through Mongolia to China is very promising, given the growing gas consumption, it will be in demand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Power of Siberia 2 project for gas supplies from Russia through Mongolia to China is very promising, given the growing gas consumption, it will be in demand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We certainly consider this project as one of the main projects in the framework of the development of cooperation with our partners, with China. Now all the necessary work is underway. Gazprom's negotiations with Chinese partners are continuing... The project is very promising, we believe that given the increasing gas consumption it will be in demand," Novak told a briefing.

