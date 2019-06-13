UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak, Sefcovic Discuss Russian Gas Supplies To Kiev, Transit Via Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:34 PM

Novak, Sefcovic Discuss Russian Gas Supplies to Kiev, Transit via Ukraine

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he held constructive talks on Thursday with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, where they discussed the transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to that country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he held constructive talks on Thursday with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, where they discussed the transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to that country.

"A detailed conversation took place, we meaningfully discussed the transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to it," Novak said after the talks, adding that Russia takes a constructive position on this issue.

"We are ready to extend the gas transit contract [with Ukraine] under the existing conditions.

In addition, we are ready to ensure gas supplies to Ukraine, to resume deliveries that were terminated in 2015," Novak stressed.

According to Novak, the parties agreed to discuss the possibility of the next trilateral consultations with Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission in the second half of September in order to wait for the parliamentary elections in Ukraine and the appointment of the new government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Gas 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Tsitsipas loses first match of grass-court season

40 seconds ago

Hong Kong Police Arrested 11 People During Wednesd ..

41 seconds ago

Russia Heard From EC Constructive Approach on Impl ..

45 seconds ago

Turkey Slams France for Cooperating With Kurdish M ..

50 seconds ago

KP traffic police to lunch 15-day awareness campai ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body for preserving national heritage and c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.