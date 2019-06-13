Novak, Sefcovic Discuss Russian Gas Supplies to Kiev, Transit via Ukraine

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he held constructive talks on Thursday with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, where they discussed the transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to that country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he held constructive talks on Thursday with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union, where they discussed the transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to that country.

"A detailed conversation took place, we meaningfully discussed the transit through Ukraine and gas supplies to it," Novak said after the talks, adding that Russia takes a constructive position on this issue.

"We are ready to extend the gas transit contract [with Ukraine] under the existing conditions.

In addition, we are ready to ensure gas supplies to Ukraine, to resume deliveries that were terminated in 2015," Novak stressed.

According to Novak, the parties agreed to discuss the possibility of the next trilateral consultations with Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission in the second half of September in order to wait for the parliamentary elections in Ukraine and the appointment of the new government.