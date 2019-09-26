UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak, Sefcovic Discussed Russia-EU Gas Cooperation By Phone - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:29 PM

Novak, Sefcovic Discussed Russia-EU Gas Cooperation by Phone - Energy Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, the sides discussed Russia's cooperation with the EU on gas supplies, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, the sides discussed Russia's cooperation with the EU on gas supplies, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"During the conversation, Alexander Novak and Maros Sefcovic discussed various aspects of bilateral energy cooperation, including the results of the last trilateral meeting in the Russia-EU-Ukraine format in Brussels on the issue of gas transit from Russia to EU countries, general issues of cooperation on gas supplies, as well as relations within the framework of the BRELL project," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Brussels Gas From

Recent Stories

US Designates Cuba's Raul Castro, Family for Alleg ..

1 minute ago

Trump Urges Republicans to Fight Democratic Attemp ..

1 minute ago

Sudan Prime Minister to Discuss Military, Technolo ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Says US Has Concluded Syrian Government Use ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Protesters Block Roads to Prevent Chief ..

5 minutes ago

US Intelligence Chief Defends Whistleblower, Seeks ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.