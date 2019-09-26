Novak, Sefcovic Discussed Russia-EU Gas Cooperation by Phone - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, the sides discussed Russia 's cooperation with the EU on gas supplies, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"During the conversation, Alexander Novak and Maros Sefcovic discussed various aspects of bilateral energy cooperation, including the results of the last trilateral meeting in the Russia-EU-Ukraine format in Brussels on the issue of gas transit from Russia to EU countries, general issues of cooperation on gas supplies, as well as relations within the framework of the BRELL project," the statement said.