Novak Supports Proposal to Limit Number of Russian Petrol Exporters - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the situation on the oil products market, and supported the proposal of the Russian Energy Ministry on limiting the number of petrol exporters, the Russian Government said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Energy Ministry announced that it considers compiling a list of petrol exporters as one of the measures to curb gray exports.

"Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the situation on the oil products market. Following the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister supported the proposals of the Russian Energy Ministry to limit the number of petrol exporters," the statement said.