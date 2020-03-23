UrduPoint.com
Novak To Discuss Russian Oil Industry Operation Amid COVID-19 Outbreak With Firms - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:08 PM

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with representatives of national oil companies later on Monday to discuss oil export to Belarus and ways to mobilize the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources in the energy industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with representatives of national oil companies later on Monday to discuss oil export to Belarus and ways to mobilize the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources in the energy industry told Sputnik.

"Export to Belarus is expected to be discussed," a source said.

"Apart from Belarus, they should also discuss technical matters and the possibilities related to the so-called mobilization: running repairs of oil refineries, the regime of oil-field facilities operation, the regime of rotational employees' work amid the situation around the coronavirus," another source said.

