Novak, Uzbek Minister Discuss Possibility of Increasing Supply of Oil to Tashkent - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Uzbek Energy Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov have discussed the possible of increasing supply of Russian oil and oil products to the Central Asian country, the government's press office said on Friday.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Uzbek Energy Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov in Moscow. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the gas, oil, electric power industries, including renewable energy and hydro power projects, as well as in the field of nuclear construction," the Russian government's press office said in a statement.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the possibility of increasing deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to Uzbekistan, the statement read.