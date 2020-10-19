Novartis establishes manufacturing facility in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Swiss company will bring investment of $ 20 million to Pakistan--a major foreign investment in these difficult times of Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Swiss company Novartis established manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

Abdul Razak Dawood made this announcement through a series of tweets, saying that the company would invest $20 million in Pakistan.

He said: “Novartis, a Swiss MNC with a multi-decade presence in Pakistan, has acquired a manufacturing facility to produce medicines locally. Novartis has expansion plan that will bring investment of about USD 20 million. 1/3,”.

In another tweet, he said: “This investment signifies that the regulatory reforms & competitive local landscape is being recognized as an opportunity by investors. This acquisition also shows the confidence of international companies to invest in the future of Pakistani Pharma industry.

Last week, Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan also tweeted about his country’s major investment in Pakistan.

He had tweeted: “#Novartis is one of the major foreign investors in the #pharma sector in #Pakistan and will strengthen further its presence in #Karachi. I was pleased to meet with Dr. Imran Rasheed, Novartis Country President & Chief Executive, in Islamabad today,”.

The development took place at the moment when prices of the medicine went out of reach of the common citizens.