Novartis Establishes Manufacturing Facility In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:55 PM

Novartis establishes manufacturing facility in Pakistan

The Swiss company will bring investment of $ 20 million to Pakistan--a major foreign investment in these difficult times of Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Swiss company Novartis established manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

Abdul Razak Dawood made this announcement through a series of tweets, saying that the company would invest $20 million in Pakistan.

He said: “Novartis, a Swiss MNC with a multi-decade presence in Pakistan, has acquired a manufacturing facility to produce medicines locally. Novartis has expansion plan that will bring investment of about USD 20 million. 1/3,”.

In another tweet, he said: “This investment signifies that the regulatory reforms & competitive local landscape is being recognized as an opportunity by investors. This acquisition also shows the confidence of international companies to invest in the future of Pakistani Pharma industry.

.. 2/3,”.

He also tweeted: "This investment signifies that the regulatory reforms & competitive local landscape is being recognized as an opportunity by investors. This acquisition also shows the confidence of international companies to invest in the future of Pakistani Pharma industry... 2/3,".

Last week, Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan also tweeted about his country’s major investment in Pakistan.

He had tweeted: “#Novartis is one of the major foreign investors in the #pharma sector in #Pakistan and will strengthen further its presence in #Karachi. I was pleased to meet with Dr. Imran Rasheed, Novartis Country President & Chief Executive, in Islamabad today,”.

The development took place at the moment when prices of the medicine went out of reach of the common citizens.

