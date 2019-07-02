Novatek CEO Expects Final Investment Decision on Arctic LNG 2 to Be Made in September

(@FahadShabbir)

BELOKAMENKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of Russian gas company Novatek, said on Tuesday that he expected the final investment decision on Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project to be made in September.

"[The decision will be made] in the third quarter [of 2019]. First, we need to reach agreement with our partners.

Second, we need to secure corporate approval, and this will have a stronger influence on the time schedule. So, I think, [the decision will be made] in September," Mikhelson told reporters.

Arctic LNG 2 terminal is located in northwestern Siberia. It will have three production lines with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes. Gas will be extracted from the Utrenneye field, which is estimated to hold 69.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 105 million tonnes of liquids. The project is expected to be launched by 2025.