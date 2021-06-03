Novatek CEO Opposes Creation of 'Gas OPEC,' Coordination of Any Prices

Novatek CEO and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson believes gas markets should not coordinate on prices and create a "gas OPEC."

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Novatek CEO and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson believes gas markets should not coordinate on prices and create a "gas OPEC."

"I am against the 'gas OPEC' and coordination of any prices. I am for the development of competition, for the growth of spot trade," Mikhelson said at a briefing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).