Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action To Retain Russia's Share Of Gas Market

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Novatek CEO Suggests Joint Action to Retain Russia's Share of Gas Market

Leonid Mikhelson, the chief executive of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek, has suggested that Russian gas exporters work together to keep their share of the global market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Leonid Mikhelson, the chief executive of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek, has suggested that Russian gas exporters work together to keep their share of the global market.

"Russia needs to retain its share of the gas market. All of us � Gazprom, Rosneft, Novatek, Gazpromneft � should work together to reclaim this share," he said.

Mikhelson said the energy giants would be better off cooperating to boost their combined LNG production from the current output of roughly 30 million tonnes per year to 150 million tonnes.

"We should all produce it together. Why be competitors? Competition among Russians in the global market makes no sense," he said.

Novatek has an operational LNG unit with a capacity of 900,000 tonnes per year running at the Yamal LNG plant. It also plans to build the Ob LNG plant with a capacity of 3 million tonnes of LNG and the Murmansk LNG plant with a capacity of 7 million tonnes.

