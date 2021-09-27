UrduPoint.com

Novatek CFO Gyetvay Says Settled Tax Evasion Charges Through Voluntary Program

Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Mark Gyetvay, the CFO of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, said that he has settled tax fraud charges pressed against him in the United States, but deems them groundless and will try to prove it in court.

"Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I was indicted for baseless tax charges that I already settled through a voluntary program, and pleaded not guilty. I will vigorously fight these charges and will continue to discuss gas topics as normal," Gyetvay tweeted.

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.

Gyetvay was later released on an $80 million bond with conditions, which will be determined during a status hearing next week.

