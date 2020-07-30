UrduPoint.com
Novatek Expects Completion Of 4th Line Of Yamal LNG In Q4 - Top Manager

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian gas major Novatek expects the construction of the fourth line of Yamal LNG project to be completed in the fourth quarter this year, and then its commissioning will start, Mark Gyetvay, the company's CFO and deputy management board chairman, said on Thursday.

In the second quarter of this year, Yamal LNG woked at 119 percent of its installed capacity, Gyetvay also said.

The company plans to attract project financing for Arctic LNG 2 project in 2021 and is confident of interest in the project, he also said.

