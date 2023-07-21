Novatek Expects First Line of Arctic LNG 2 to Be Launched in 2023 - CEO

BELOKAMENKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek expects that the first line of the Arctic LNG 2 project to be launched this year and reach its design capacity of 6.6 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2024, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

"We are going to meet the deadline for the launch of the first line in 2023, reaching the design capacity will take time, we are looking forward to the first quarter of next year," Mikhelson told reporters.