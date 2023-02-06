UrduPoint.com

Novatek Expects Gas, Liquid Hydrocarbon Production To Remain At Last Year's Level - Head

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek expects to maintain gas and liquid hydrocarbons production in 2023 at the level of last year, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday.

"We still have same plans.

Last year we produced somewhere a little more than 82 billion cubic meters of gas and about 12 million tons of liquid (hydrocarbons). Our oil production is falling, but condensate production is increasing. And we will stay somewhere at that level (in 2023)," Mikhelson said at India Energy Week.

