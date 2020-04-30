UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novatek Expects Low Gas Prices In Europe, Asia In Summer With Further Stabilization - CFO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:28 PM

Novatek Expects Low Gas Prices in Europe, Asia in Summer With Further Stabilization - CFO

Russian gas major Novatek expects low gas prices in Europe and Asia in the summer, but predicts their further stabilization, the company's CFO and deputy chairman Mark Gyetvay said on Thursday during a conference call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian gas major Novatek expects low gas prices in Europe and Asia in the summer, but predicts their further stabilization, the company's CFO and deputy chairman Mark Gyetvay said on Thursday during a conference call.

The gas price at the TTF hub will remain low during the summer months, and then will probably stabilize, he said.

Based on the results of tenders in China and India, Novatek also expects the JKM index, which is reflecting spot LNG prices in Asia, to be low this summer, he said, noting that further stabilization in the Asian region is also expected.

Novatek believes that the era of high gas prices linked to oil has ended, Gyetvay said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia Europe China Company Oil Price Hub Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

31 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

1 hour ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner fines shopkeepers for violatin ..

3 minutes ago

US Strongly Supports Ceasefire, Turkish Military A ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Surpasses 52,00 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.